How to use Google Map to find your parked car

A couple of days back, Google has launched a new feature for the user's that'll remind you where you parked your car.

Moreover, the maps also let you add notes and photos to your parked car's location, too. As of now, this feature is only for Android. However, there is no word on iOS roll out. You can do this by following the below steps.

Step 1: First of all, in order to get the parking location card, you need a mode of transportation to driving. You can do this by opening Google App -> Tap menu on the top left -> Customize -> Transportation -> How do you usually commute? -> and Driving.

Step 2: Now tap on the blue location dot and select the Save your parking that pops up from the menu.

Step 3: You can also take notes as well, (i.e parking floor, spot). In addition to that, you can add a set timer to remind you, a photo of the place as well.



