How to use Google's Triangle app and its best features

Google is experimenting with an app called 'Triangle' which let users track their mobile data usage. This app is handy indeed if you have the worst data plan or lower credit when you are out of the station. Currently, beta testing in the Philippines, this can block apps from using your mobile data and let you earn bonus data.

This app further shows you which apps have been draining your data, and lets you block them from using it further. Additionally, you can also set the time for app data usage after which, the app goes back to zero data usage (10 or 30 minutes) before going back to zero usage.

Apart from this, you also have data rewards, which are now restricted to the globe and smart prepaid customers. This app will grant you extra data for using and installing certain apps. Once you install the app on your phone, grant the necessary permissions and you can monitor data usage, restrict apps from consuming mobile data starting from 2G/3G/4G data.

Google says, "Triangle is a new app being tried out in the Philippines that helps you better manage your data usage and block unwanted background data. ”

To sum up the Google Triangle app, it can be used to:

1. See your current data usage

2. Use "Data Saver" to block unwanted data usage

3. Download and try new apps without risk of running out of data

4. Get extra data by using some apps you have.