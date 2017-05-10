How to use two-factor authentication in Twitter

In an attempt to keep your account safe and secure, Twitter has launched two-factor authentication process. This process requires to enter your password, and then a six-digit code that will be sent through text message to your number, anytime you try to log into Twitter.

The two-factor authentication process prevents the account and its details from hackers and phishing attacks, which are growing worse now. Here's how you need to do it.

Step 1: Go to your Security and Privacy Settings on and select the option "send login verification requests to my phone." Step 2: If you already don't have a phone number attached to your account, follow the prompts to add one. Step 3: Now you will receive a text message, verifying that you have the right number added to your account. Step 4: Once you receive the verification message, you are done with the process. Step 5: Now, when you log in to your account Twitter account next time, a six-digit login code will be sent via text message to your phone. Enter the code when prompted to access your account.