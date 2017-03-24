How to track your friends real-time location using Google Maps

Yesterday, Google has launched a feature where you can now share your real-time location using Google Maps. Now the Google Maps will let you tell your friends where you are and give them the directions to your location.

The search engine giant has started rolling out the new feature on both iOS and Android. Your friends will be able to see it on Android, iPhone, mobile web, and desktop once the location is shared. So here's how you can share your real-time location on Google by following the below steps

SEE ALSO: How to use Google Drive on Android phone to scan your documents

Note: Currently not every has this location sharing feature now. As the company started rolling out now, everybody will get it gradually.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Step 1: Open Google apps, and open the side menu by tapping on the three horizontal button at the left top. Step 2: Now tap on "Share location." option Step 3: Tap the "add person" icon Step 4: You can also choose how long you want to share your location for with your friends. Or else you can turn off the feature indefinitely as well. Step 5: And now select the people you want to share your location with, from your Google contacts and then tap on Share. If they don't have Google Maps, you can send the location through the link via social networking apps too. Step 6: The people you sent link will get a notification about the location you are sharing. They will be able to see your location in real time on a map using the Google Maps app or the Google Maps website.