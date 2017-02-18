How to turn off an iPhone without using power button

Have you ever wondered if you can turn off your iPhone without using the power/wake button? Well, if you haven't you should because it is possible, indeed. Yep, you read it right! You can turn off your iPhone without even touching the power button.

How?

Well, that's exactly what we are going to take about in this article. So, buckle up and start reading carefully for your never know when your iPhone's power button may go dysfunctional.

Note: To turn off an iPhone without using the power button, the Assistive Touch feature has to be enabled. In case you haven't already, head to Settings > General > Accessibility > Assistive Touch and turn on the toggle.

So, to turn off the iPhone without the power button, all you have to do is to follow the below steps.

Step 1: Click on the Assistive Touch icon from any screen.

Step 2: From all the options on the screen, tap on "Device" and follow the below instructions.

Step 3: Now, click on the "Lock Screen" option and hold-and-wait until you see the "slide to power off" option.

Step 4: Voila! Now you know how to turn off your iPhone without using the power button.

Below is a pictorial representation if the step-by-step guide. Take a look at it if you are still confused.

SEE ALSO: How to change the size of font on an iPhone