How to use the redesigned Skype with friends

Following the Instagram, its Skype in the list now for copying Snapchat. A couple of days back, Microsoft announced a major overhaul of its mobile app, including a "Highlights" feature that lets the users capture videos and photos that will be temporarily visible to their friends. This, in turn, looks similar to that Snapchat Stories, which is getting popular these days.

It will be available first on Android devices, releasing gradually over the coming weeks, followed by the new version for iPhone.

Versions for Windows and Mac will be released over the next few months.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Express yourself During your voice call or message, make sure your voice is heard or emoticon is seen. You can do this simply tapping on the reaction icon next to any message or video call. Highlights It lets you create a reel of your day with photos and videos by swiping to access your camera, take a photo or video, then post it to your Highlights or send it directly to your contacts or groups. Once you post a Highlight, your friends and family can react to it with emoticons or by jumping into a conversation. Bots With this latest update, Skype comes with some add-ins, and bots as well. The Find panel lets you search anything you want be it sports, movie tickets, restaurants and much more. Moreover, you can also chat with Expedia bots to check flight times and pricing. The company also says that it will add more features in the upcoming days.