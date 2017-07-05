How to use Truecaller Flash Messaging on your iPhone or Android

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature for the iOS users dubbed as Flash Messaging. This feature is already available on the Android platform, which was launched along with Truecaller 8. This Flash messaging app allows a user to send quick pre-defined messages to any Truecaller user.

With this feature, you can avoid typing full messages instead, you just tap the 'thunderbolt’ symbol next to another Truecaller user’s name in your call log to send messages saying 'I am on my way’ or even your location. Moreover, the flash messaging does not use SMS credit to send but needs a data or wifi connection.

How do I send Flash messaging?

You can send Flash messages from your Call Log, and from Contact tab. Select the contact -> tap on the 'Thunderbolt' icon. In order for this feature to work, you must enable the 'Availability' feature. To turn on this feature for

iPhone: Open App > More > Settings > Availability

Android: Open App > Menu > Settings > General

If you haven't installed the Truecaller app on your smartphone you can go to Play Store or App Store and download it for free. In Truecaller 8, it has launched lots of features including SMS messaging, new themes and a revamped new look. With this version, the app also has UPI payments, where you end and receive money over UPI for instant bank transfers.