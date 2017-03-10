How to view mobile notifications in your computer

How do you feel when your phone keeps beeping every now and then during your busy office schedule? Isn't it irritating to check your phone notification by unlocking it every time? Of course, it is. You can clearly ignore those notifications by not checking your phone or keeping your phone in Silent mode. But what if it is something important or requires your immediate attention? Don't worry, here is an interesting article which guides you on how to make all those mobile notifications appear on your personal computer.

There is an extremely useful app by name 'Pushbullet' which allows you to see call and text notifications on your computer. Using this free app you can also send and receive both the files and links. This app works on all the Android devices running Android 4.1 or newer. Your phone notifications will appear in Chrome's notification center on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, or Chrome Operating System.

Also Read: Play DVD and VCD files on your Android phone



Let us see how to enable phone notification sharing in your computer:

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Step 1: Download and install ‘Pushbullet' app from Google Play Store. Sign in to this app using your Google or Facebook account. Once done, it requests you to enable the notification access. Enable the option by clicking ‘Enable' button. Step 2: Then open Google chrome browser in your computer and install Pushbullet chrome extension in it. Once installed, sign in with your google or Facebook account which you used to log into the Pushbullet app. Step 3: That's it! Now you are able to view all the phone notifications in your computer with no extra effort. Whenever a new notification is received on your phone, the same notification will be shown on your desktop as well. It remains for 30 seconds (You can change this time) and then automatically hides by itself. By tapping on chrome extension, you can view the notification again. To snooze notifications: If you wish to snooze the notifications for an hour or so, you can make use of built-in snooze function of this app. Tap on the chrome extension and select settings icon. Then Click on ‘Snooze 1hr' option. To change default notification settings: To change the default notifications, tap on chrome extension and select settings icon. Under that click ‘Settings' option once again. It will take you to the settings window. Here, you can alter the default settings based on your interest. To alert you on new notifications when you are not using the browser, you can play sounds as well. To send links and Files: You can also send and receive both the links and files using this app. Tap on chrome extension and select ‘People' tab. Here you can send the links as well as files to the connected device. The sent files will arrive as a new message inside your Pushbullet app. Similarly, one can send files and links within this app to the computer. To delete the connected device: Click on the chrome extension and then tap Pushbullet icon present at top left corner. It opens Pushbullet home page where you can modify few more settings of the app. The ‘Settings' tab at left menu lets you view all the connected devices logged in using the same account. You can see the delete button located at the right corner of each device name. Tap on that button if you wish to disconnect any particular device from sending and receiving notifications.