Locate Your Lost Android Phone Just By Typing “Find My Phone” On Google

There are numerous incidents of lost or stolen smartphones almost every day and not all are located or found. Well, there are several ways to track or locate these lost Android devices that users get handy.

In case one loses their iPhone, it's easy for them to locate their phone thanks to the "Find My iPhone" app. Likewise, there's also a trick to find out their lost or stolen Android smartphone without installing a third-party phone tracker apps from Google Play Store.

We often tend to download various mobile tracker apps on our phone to easily track our lost phones, which often consumes a lot of space and data of our mobile phones.

Well, now the Android users can avoid downloading such apps on their phone and locate their lost Android device with the help of google search.

Note: You Should Be Logged in With Google Account

You should have the Google app installed on your Android device, which is usually there, and ensure that you are logged in with your Google account.

Ensure These Settings Are Enabled On Your Smartphone

To locate your lost or stolen Android phone, the user should have a few Google setting enabled, for an easy process including the Now Cards, Web, and App Activity options. Also, the user should ensure that the "Location Reporting" option is set to high accuracy and not too low, to easily and efficiently track the lost device.

Now Track The Lost Android Device

In order to locate the lost Android phone, the user is required to follow the 3 simple steps:

#1 Open a web browser on your desktop or laptop

#2 Now login with the Google account like that on your lost phone

#3 Just type find my phone on Google and you're done. This displays the pinpointed location of your device

#4 For more accurate result, click on "Ring button" on the map, and this enables the phone to ring loudly, and might help you if your device is near you.

