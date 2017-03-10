Play DVD and VCD files on your Android phone

The emergence of smartphone technology caused the destruction of media players like DVDs and VCDs which were used long back. Audio and video files stored on this old players had different file extensions than your Android files. DAT is a file extension mostly found on video CD whereas, VOB is mostly found on DVD disks.

Unfortunately, this kind of file formats is not playable in the default Android player. If you wish to play the files with this extensions, then you don't have to worry. This article shows you how to play DAT and VOB files on your Android phone. To be able to play DAT and VOB files, you have to download the third-party player apps like MX player and the Wondershare player from Google Play store.

How to play VOB files

Step 1: Head to play store and download Wondershare Player which is available for free. Once done with the installation, open the app. It shows you all the folders on your phone having video and audio files in it. Step 2: Tap on menu button present at top left corner. Click on the settings option shown next to the app name. Select ‘Decoding Mode' out of other options shown in the Setting window. It displays all the different file formats supported by this app. Step 3: Search ‘vob' file format and click on it. Select ‘Auto' as your decoding mode.

Done! Now you can play VOB files on your phone with no worries. How to play DAT files Step 1: Download and install a free app ‘MX Player' from Google Play Store. It lists all the video files stored on your phone folder-wise. Step 2: Tap on the relevant folder having DAT file and play the video with no interruption.