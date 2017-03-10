Play DVD and VCD files on your Android phone

Playing audios and videos made easy on your Android phone

By:

The emergence of smartphone technology caused the destruction of media players like DVDs and VCDs which were used long back. Audio and video files stored on this old players had different file extensions than your Android files. DAT is a file extension mostly found on video CD whereas, VOB is mostly found on DVD disks.

Play DVD and VCD files on your Android phone

Unfortunately, this kind of file formats is not playable in the default Android player. If you wish to play the files with this extensions, then you don't have to worry. This article shows you how to play DAT and VOB files on your Android phone. To be able to play DAT and VOB files, you have to download the third-party player apps like MX player and the Wondershare player from Google Play store.

Also Read: How to make any Android phone look like Google Pixel

How to play VOB files

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Step 1:

Step 1:

Head to play store and download Wondershare Player which is available for free. Once done with the installation, open the app. It shows you all the folders on your phone having video and audio files in it.

Step 2:

Step 2:

Tap on menu button present at top left corner. Click on the settings option shown next to the app name. Select ‘Decoding Mode' out of other options shown in the Setting window. It displays all the different file formats supported by this app.

Step 3:

Step 3:

Search ‘vob' file format and click on it. Select ‘Auto' as your decoding mode.
Done! Now you can play VOB files on your phone with no worries.

How to play DAT files

How to play DAT files

Step 1:

Download and install a free app ‘MX Player' from Google Play Store. It lists all the video files stored on your phone folder-wise.

Step 2:

Step 2:

Tap on the relevant folder having DAT file and play the video with no interruption.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Gallery   |   6 Photos
Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge Concept Design

Read More About android | knowledge | news | smartphones | mobiles

Other articles published on Mar 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers