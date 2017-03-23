How to become a Reliance Jio Prime member for free

The Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer is coming to an end on March 31. This means marks the end of free data from the telecom operator. To enjoy 4G speed at a cheap cost, you can become a Jio Prime member.

Get flat Rs.50 Cashback on Jio Prime Subscriptions & Jio Recharges above Rs.303.Cashback voucher to be credited in 2 working days.T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/6evXGE14wt — JioMoney (@jio_money) March 15, 2017

The Reliance Jio Prime membership plan allows users to enjoy the benefits of cheap 4G plans at Rs. 99 as the membership cost for a year. This is an attempt the Jio has made to retain the subscribers. The Rs. 99 subscription fee is just a one time fee. Then, you need do either recharge for Rs. 303 or Rs. 499 per month to enjoy 1GB or 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited calls. SMS and app contents.

While the subscription fee isn't a huge amount, there is a chance to become a Jio Prime member for free. Take a look at how you can become a Jio Prime member without paying Rs. 99.

Pay through the Jio Pay wallet On paying for the Jio Prime membership from the Jio Money wallet, you get a cashback of Rs. 50. Eventually, you pay just Rs. 49 for the one year membership. Recharge Rs. 303 also via Jio Money On becoming a Jio Prime member, the thing you need to do is recharge for Rs. 303 and this will give you another cashback of Rs. 50. Any plan that you choose above Rs. 303 will give you a cashback of Rs. 50. Rs. 100 cashback on the wallet On the whole, you get Rs. 100 cashback as an introductory offer. The cashback will be credited to your wallet in just two working days as Jio vouchers that can be used via the Jio Money app. Eventually, you get the Prime membership for absolutely no cost. Other offers Apart from Jio Money, even Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs. 10 on becoming a Jio Prime plan by paying for the recharge via the app. On recharging Rs. 303 via the app, you can get Rs. 30 cashback along with other offers.