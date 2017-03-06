Deactivate Reliance Jio SIM or any other SIM by doing nothing, literally

Who doesn't say no to freebies? Undoubtedly, Reliance Jio became one of the dominant telecom service providers in India as it understood this mindset of people. The telco announced free 4G data, unlimited and free calls and messages, etc., that made people rush to grab a Jio SIM card and make use of the freebies.

First, Jio was totally unlimited and free under the Preview Offer, then came the Welcome Offer with 4GB data per day and unlimited and free calls. Following this, the Happy New Year Offer was announced offering 1GB of free 4G data per day and unlimited and free calls. While this offer is valid until March 31, 2017, Jio goes paid from April 1.

Jio Prime prepaid/postpaid plans So long, Reliance Jio has been a free service but from April 1, you need to pay for the same. The prepaid plans start from Rs. 96 and goes up to Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the postpaid plans are limited costing Rs. 303, Rs. 499, and Rs. 999. All these plans have a validity of 28 days. Also Read: Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan vs Happy New Year Offer vs Welcome Offer Should you continue using your Jio number The newly announced Jio Prime subscription charges you Rs. 99 per year as a registration fee and the tariff plans are as mentioned above. If you are an existing Jio user satisfied with the Jio experience over these months, you can definitely go ahead and opt for the Prime subscription. If you chose Jio only for the free 4G data and calls, then you can deactivate or cancel your Reliance Jio number before April 1 in order to avoid any kind of cancellation charges. Also Read: Everything you need to know about Jio Prime Programme How to cancel your Jio number In case you have decided to cancel your Jio number, then here are the steps involved in deactivating or canceling your Jio number. There are two ways to do it. One way is to leave your Jio SIM card unused for 90 days. After this period of inactivity, your number will be disconnected. Alternatively, you can call the Jio customer care or visit a Jio store and place a request to cancel your Jio number. This way, you needn't wait for 90 days as the same will be done in just seven working days. In fact, this is the step to cancel any postpaid or prepaid SIM irrespective of the service provider.