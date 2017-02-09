This secret hack lets you view and download Instagram Stories on Mac/PC

Be it social media promotions or just sharing snippets of your life, Instagram Stories have become all the rage. Almost every individual, every brand is using Instagram to promote their products these days. Unsurprisingly, things have been working out well for brands who have been using Stories as a medium to give sneak peaks to their favorite products.

Okay, but that’s not what this article is about. Instagram, though allows you to view Stories of all your friends, it doesn’t allow you to download the same. However, thanks to this extension created by developer Alec Garcia you can now not only view your friend’s Instagram Stories on PC/Mac but also download them.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you download your friends Instagram Stories without even notifying them.

What do you need?

A PC/Mac and Google Chrome browser. No, your smartphone is not required!

How to download stories?

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on your PC/Mac and add the Chrome IG Story extension.

Step 2: Now, launch the web version of Instagram on your PC/Mac and enter your credentials to login.

Step 3: If you have already installed the Chrome IG Story extension on your browser, you should be able to see Stories above the timeline (or your feed).

Step 4: Now, click on the story you intend to see. That’s for the viewing part. If you intend to download it, follow the below steps.

Step 5: Right click on the story and then click on the “Download Story.” The entire story will be downloaded in the form of a .zip file.

Step 6: In case, you want to download a single photo or video from the entire story, play the story first and right click on the particular story and click on Save Image As to download it.

That’s it! The next time you want to be an Insta-creep, you know just the way to be. If you have any queries regarding the process, let us know through the comments section, and we shall help you as early as possible.