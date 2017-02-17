Tips and Tricks to get the most out of Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the best cloud productivity tools out there on the internet. The fact that it is automatically integrated with your Google account makes it one of the most widely used cloud service around the globe.

It's easy to use, comes with a clean UI and offers a slew of features to manage your files such as slides, spreadsheets, shareable documents, etc. on cloud.

While the service is used by almost everyone with a Google account, not everyone is aware of the amazing features it offers to boost your productivity when it comes to file sharing, storing and more.

That said, here we are at your help to provide you some amazing tips and tricks that will change the way you use Google Drive. Read out to be a Google Drive Pro.