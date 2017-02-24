How to tun off annoying YouTube annotations

YouTube is a great platform for businesses, but there are a few annoyances with the same. You will face the annoyances as you use the platform more. One such feature is annotations that appear on videos as you play them.

YouTube annotations are a powerful and efficient tool in the video platform to keep the viewers engaged. This tool comes with a limitation as it becomes a great distraction and goes out of control. Thankfully, you have options to disable these permanently or on requirement basis, making your viewing experience more enjoyable.

Here we brief out three ways of eradicating the YouTube annotations. You can choose the one that suits your requirement and erase the existence of the same. Scroll down to know how you can go about with the same.

Disable one at a time This is a pretty simple approach. You can disable the annotations one at a time by just hovering over the same and hitting the 'X' button that appears on it. This way, you can remove the annotations that appear on the video one by one. Disable annotations for the current video With this approach, you can disable the annotations for the video that you are viewing at the moment. All you need to do is head to the gear icon in the menu bar at the bottom edge to open the settings. Then, turn off the annotations by toggling the switch next to annotations as shown in the image above. Doing this will also turn off the interactive cards feature on YouTube. Turn of annotations permanently If you don't want annotations to appear on any video, you can permanently disable the same. To do so, go to Account Settings → Playback on YouTube. Here, you will get a few options and you need to uncheck the box next to "Show annotations and in-video notifications".