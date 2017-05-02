Whatsapp: How to pin and unpin favorite chats in top?

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update every week in an attempt to make users job easy and also to stay ahead of its competitors. While the company has rolled out video and voice calls, stories, emojis and much more.

Now, they have rolled out a new feature, where users can pin conversations of their favorite contacts to the top to the chat tab. However, the new feature is in the testing phase and expected to be rolled out very soon. In case, if you are running on 2.17.162 or 2.17.163, version, you can access the feature. You can do this by following ways.

Step 1: Press and hold the chat you want to pin

Step 2: Now it will display options like Pin, Delete, Mute, and Archive.

Step 3: Choose the pin option

Step 4: Once done, it will remain on top no matter what. If you get a new message, it will be displayed under pinned chat.

Step 5: You can also unpin by long pressing the option by disabling the Pin button.