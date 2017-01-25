How to add fingerprints on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been released in India at an alluring price tag starting from Rs. 9,999 and going up to Rs. 12,999. The first flash sale of the phone took place on January 23 on Flipkart and the company managed to sell over 2.5 lakh units of the phone in just 10 minutes. Also, the second flash sale is to happen on January 30.

While most Xiaomi fans will be eager to get their hands on the Redmi Note 4 in the second flash sale, those who have managed to purchase one in the first sale will soon receive their phones. On getting the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 shipped, it is evident that people will start using their device and try out all the features that it comes packed with.

If you were fortunate enough to grab hold of the Redmi Note 4, here we list you the steps involved in setting up the fingerprint scanner at the rear of the device to add your fingerprints. Remember that MIUI supports adding up to five fingerprints to your phone for various purposes. Take a look at the process of adding fingerprints to Redmi Note 4 from below.

Step 1 First, you need to head on to Settings > Lockscreen & Password > Manage Fingerprint. Step 2 This will ask you to verify the security PIN, password or pattern that you have setup on the lock screen. Then you need to scan your fingerprint by placing it on the sensor below the rear camera and lifting it up many times (it took us almost 10 times to register one). If you are annoyed with this, you need to know that this will collect the finger's complete profile. Step 3 Once you are done, you will be notified that the fingerprint is registered and you can rename it as per your preference. You can repeat the steps to add more fingerprints on the Redmi Note 4. That's it.