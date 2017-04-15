How to activate YouTube’s hidden Dark Mode

How many times have you mindlessly watching YouTube videos late in the night? If you have do it often, you would have understood the strain that your eyes will experience due to the white space on the video platform.

To relieve your eyes from this struggle, YouTube seems to have a feature called Dark Mode that will make it easy for your eyes. A Reddit user has discovered this feature on YouTube. The Dark Mode on the platform turns the light surfaces of the page into dark ones. This way it creates an ideal night time experience while watching videos. Go ahead to know how to enable the Dark Mode setting on your browser.

The catch

Though it is possible to enjoy the Dark Mode on YouTube without much strain to your eyes, there is a catch. You can do it only on Chrome 57 and above versions. Once you enable it, all the pages including the homepage of YouTube and the other channel pages will also be displayed in the Dark Mode automatically.