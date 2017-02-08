7 Best Google Chrome extensions

If we say Google Chrome is the most used browser across all the platforms, that would be stating the obvious. But, has it ever occurred to you that what makes it one of the "most used browsers?" Well, it has one of the cleanest interfaces, it's easy-to-use, highly responsive, fast, and of course, made by Google, right?

Yes, precisely! But, there's one more thing, the availability of tons of extensions! Often, most of the people ignore or are unaware that something called extensions even exists. If you are one of those folks, then you should definitely check out these extensions for an improved Chrome experience.