Best alternatives to bookmark your favorite videos online

In our day to day life, we read a lot of stuff on Internet, bookmark some for later. Also, we not only read but do watch videos as well. Sometimes, you won't get the time to watch the video due to some constraints at that situation. However, we have you covered and below are some of the ways where you can save the videos and watch later.

In some websites, you can use the host's bookmark option including, Facebook, Vimeo, Instagram, and Youtube.

For YouTube — Click the “Watch Later” icon on any video to add it to your watchlist.

For Vimeo — Click the “Watch Later” icon on any video to add it to your watchlist.



For Facebook — Click the post’s menu drop-down button and click “Save Video”.

For Instagram — Tap the bookmark flag under any photo to save it.

Browsers bookmark If you use the same browser for everything watching videos, reading or browsing, you sync the bookmark option easily in it. With this, you will also get a nested folder system, much like any default explorer. Eclips.io: Bookmark Customized Clips or Whole Videos The Eclips.io supports YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Twitter, and Vine. It is available only on desktops (Google Chrome). This one lets you choose the important part of the video, where you want just one part of the video, not the whole thing. SEE ALSO: Google Map tricks for bikers and cyclists Vookmark: Pocket for Videos This one supports YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, DailyMotion, Reddit and available on - Desktops (Google Chrome, Safari), Android, iOS, Apple TV. It allows you to save a video through a desktop browser or through mobile if the video can be shared as a link.