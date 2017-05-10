Best websites to help you find cheaper flights

5 Best websites to help you find cheaper flights

One of the best ways to invest in yourself is undoubtedly traveling. While the wanderlust knows how to get a good deal on their flight tickets, it's those amateur travelers ending up paying big bucks for their ticket often.

Best websites to help you find cheaper flights

However, the good news is that there are few ways when it comes to finding airfare you can afford. If you’re searching for airfare you can truly afford, try these apps and sites before paying up the ransom.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Hopper

Hopper

This app will help you save up to 40% on our next flight by predicting the future cheapest price. You can book a flight within or less than 60 seconds with few taps and swipes. Based on historical data and its algorithms, this app will alert you on the day of that magical sweet spot. It is available for free on both Android and iOS in their respective stores.

SEE ALSO: Snapchat to introduce self-serve ad managing tool for small businesses

MadFientist CardRatings

MadFientist CardRatings

If you are more of card user (mostly credit), this app will give you amazing insights. here is an option to sign up for bonus and once you do it, it gives you information on how much you'll need to spend on the card and in how short a time, to be eligible for that bonus. It is available only in web and not on mobile platforms

TripStreak

TripStreak

This one shows all the information you need to know about traveling. You can further filter the options as per your needs. You can also rank your priority and according to it, the flight details will be displayed. The priority list includes the lowest cost, fewest connections, type of aircraft, preferred airline or frequent flyer program, layover duration, miles/points type, refundable tickets, avoid red-eye flights and Wi-Fi on board.

All the flight deals

All the flight deals

This site collects the flight deals around the web and shows it in one place. Checking different websites for deals and discount might be tiring and frustrating. This one offers you a good deal on that in a place. This shows the ongoing deals once you enter your place of origin.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Read More About apps | android | iOS | news | websites

Other articles published on May 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers