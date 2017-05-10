Best websites to help you find cheaper flights

One of the best ways to invest in yourself is undoubtedly traveling. While the wanderlust knows how to get a good deal on their flight tickets, it's those amateur travelers ending up paying big bucks for their ticket often.

However, the good news is that there are few ways when it comes to finding airfare you can afford. If you’re searching for airfare you can truly afford, try these apps and sites before paying up the ransom.

Skiplagged This one finds the cheapest flights, including "hidden city" flights with huge discount. You can get a flight as per your wish including duration, the number of layovers, takeoff/landing time and more. The discount here is substantial as well. It is available on both Android and iOS platform. You can download it for free. Hopper This app will help you save up to 40% on our next flight by predicting the future cheapest price. You can book a flight within or less than 60 seconds with few taps and swipes. Based on historical data and its algorithms, this app will alert you on the day of that magical sweet spot. It is available for free on both Android and iOS in their respective stores. SEE ALSO: Snapchat to introduce self-serve ad managing tool for small businesses MadFientist CardRatings If you are more of card user (mostly credit), this app will give you amazing insights. here is an option to sign up for bonus and once you do it, it gives you information on how much you'll need to spend on the card and in how short a time, to be eligible for that bonus. It is available only in web and not on mobile platforms TripStreak This one shows all the information you need to know about traveling. You can further filter the options as per your needs. You can also rank your priority and according to it, the flight details will be displayed. The priority list includes the lowest cost, fewest connections, type of aircraft, preferred airline or frequent flyer program, layover duration, miles/points type, refundable tickets, avoid red-eye flights and Wi-Fi on board. All the flight deals This site collects the flight deals around the web and shows it in one place. Checking different websites for deals and discount might be tiring and frustrating. This one offers you a good deal on that in a place. This shows the ongoing deals once you enter your place of origin.