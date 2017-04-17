Bluetooth, Infrared, NFC, Wi-Fi, Li-Fi: Which will dominate the future

In the current era, wireless technology is something that is mandatory. The same is used to keep devices connected and share data and information between them.

Wireless communication is preferred a lot and has replaced wired connections over the years as it is possible to share data even in long range, a faster rate and in a secure way. Wireless communication is possible via technologies such as Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi and Li-Fi, of which the last one is yet to become mainstream. The technology is chosen based on the purpose. The range plays an important role in choosing a specific wireless technology.

It is common for users to make use of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to communication with others and share data between devices. NFC is also used to some extent. But, Li-Fi is one of the latest technologies and is yet to become common. Here, you will get to know more details about the different wireless technologies and their major differences.

Bluetooth Bluetooth is basically used when it is necessary to communicate within a short range. It was intended to replace the wired connection. It makes use of short range radio links and operates on FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) to avoid inference. Bluetooth signals operate at 2.4GHz. Bluetooth LE is a recent technology that is aimed at enabling power sensitive devices to connect permanently to the internet. Infrared Infrared is a wireless technology that lets devices to communicate with each other using short range wireless signals. With Infrared, the devices can transfer data in a bidirectional way. Infrared networks were basically designed to support only two-way connections on a temporary basis when needed. The frequency of infrared is just below red light. It assures a physically secure data transfer, very low bit error rate, and Line of Sight (LOS) wireless communication. NFC (Near Field Communication) NFC is a standard in many smartphones and other devices. It aims at establishing radio communication between devices by bringing them close to each other or by just touching them. NFC facilitates in contactless transactions and data exchange. NFC builds upon RFID (Radio frequency indemnification) systems by letting two-way communication between the end points. NFC devices can read unpowered NFC tags. These tags can store data such as loyalty program data, debit and credit card details, PINs, etc. Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) Wi-Fi networks are used commonly and these connect every possible device together. Wi-Fi has been developed to facilitate wireless local area networking in the 2.4GHz or 5.2GHZ bands. There are issues related to security threat in Wi-Fi, but the same can be prevented using the several security measures that are available. The common security methods include WEP, WPA and WPA2. One similarity between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies is that both share a section of the 2.4GHz spectrum. This will pave way for some level of interference. Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Li-Fi is a high speed, bidirectional and fully networked wireless communication network like Wi-Fi. Both Wi-Fi and Li-Fi work towards facilitating easy transfer of data. However, Li-Fi that transmits data via light is said to be 100 times faster than Wi-Fi as it can reach a speed of 224 Gbps. Li-Fi uses infrared or near ultraviolet spectrum to transmit information. The biggest advantage of this technology is that the light ways cannot pass through walls, so there is a stronger range resulting in high security from hacking and high-speed connectivity. Verdict Of these wireless technologies that are detailed above, the latest Li-Fi technology is the best one. It is yet to become mainstream and practically implemented for us to understand its advantages and disadvantages. But it is clear that it is much faster, cheaper, and more secure than Wi-Fi that we use widely. Moreover, Li-Fi is free from electromagnetic interference too. However, this one incurs high installation cost and has a low reliability than the other technologies. With the advancement of Wi-Fi, we already don't use Bluetooth to a great extent. Eventually, the latest technologies will be used widely in the years to come.