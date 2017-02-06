Bored of YouTube? Here are a few alternative video streaming sites

Whenever we see the words 'online' and 'videos' together, the first thing that pops in our head is YouTube. Online video streaming has become an integral part of our online activity and not a day goes by without spending at least a couple hours on YouTube.

But hey, did you know that there are decent alternatives to YouTube if you ever get bored of it or looking for another alternative just for the sake of it?

Well, if you don't, here are a bunch of alternatives worth checking out.

DailyMotion After YouTube, DailyMotion is the second largest video streaming services in the world in terms of user base. It has a simple user interface à la YouTube and has a good collection of videos as well. Uploading videos on DailyMotion is also a simple affair. Do make a note that the maximum video limit in terms of duration is 60 mins and 2GB in terms of size. Vimeo If you don't know what to watch and are looking for a YouTube alternative, Vimeo is a good best place to start at. There are tons of user-curated lists, and one can watch all of them in high-definition. Also, for those who are unaware, Vimeo is the first streaming site to bring support for high-definition videos. Metacafe Not interested in long videos? Metacafe is exactly the video streaming site you should be looking at. The best part about the site is its simplicity. Switching between categories like "latest," "popular," and "trending" is just a matter of a couple of clicks. Vevo Vevo is one of the most popular sites as far as music is concerned. You'll most likely find everything related to music - for example, concerts, premieres, original shows. Let's put it this way, Vevo to music (videos) is what YouTube is to videos. Akin to YouTube, you'll still have to bear the ads with Vevo. Veoh Veoh is another decent alternative for YouTube. The company claims to have millions of videos including a wide range of content such as TV shows, music videos, and movies. The UI is also pretty clean. However, there's one downside. The search on Veoh is not among the best. If you can make do with whatever you get, Veoh is definitely worth checking out.