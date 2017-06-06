Find the orginal URL using these links without clicking on them

We can see a lot of shortened link on the social media websites. Even though it's short and cute, we never know what the specific link leads to.

While there are many malware attacks happening around the world these days, it is safe to check the link whether it is genuine or not. Below are some of the ways you can check out the links without clicking it.

UnshortenIt This is a browser extension, where you can copy and paste the link to find out the original URL, and the description of the page. This extension can be found in both Chrome and FireFox. Just copy paste the link in the box and click on Unshorten. Unfurlr Unlike UnshortenIt, it is a website, that gives you with the original URL along with Google's Safe Browsing Advisory if the link is legit. URL X-ray This is one available as a bookmark tool in your browser. With this, you can add an iOS app as well that includes a button to your device to check the link on phone. This is available exclusively to iOS. URL Manager Available in Android, this app scans the link to check for malicious items before clicking on it. Youn can check the link on your phone by copy pasting the link on your phone and tap expand.