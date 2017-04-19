Follow these steps to make sure Google has accessed your correct current address

Usually, Google uses our home and work address to provide us the information about our transportation, hotels, and restaurants nearby and much more.

If you are in the same place, its well and good, but if you change your residence, it would be proper to change the address in the Google's apps as well, otherwise, it might not work properly and might not be quite right. If you give your work and home address once, it will be tied to all Google's accounts. Follow the steps below to update your address.

If you have a smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, you can easily update the address with Google Assistance.

Step 1: Long press the menu button on your device till the Google Assistance opens up.

Step 2: Now tap the button on the top right corner and select settings option.

Step 3: Tap on Personal info and “Home & work locations" after that

Step 4: Fill in the proper address on both the boxes and tap ok

Step 5: You're done