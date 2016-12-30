Google CEO Sundar Pichai Arrives in India: Everything You Need to Know

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in India for a holiday trip. But as we know that the man never rests, he will address an event in New Delhi on January 4, where Pichai is expected to announce the company's new initiatives aimed at helping small businesses and startups in the Indian market.

The reports say that Google's upcoming announcement is expected to be in sync with the government's Digital India and Startup India initiatives. India is considered as an emerging hub for new startups and Google wants to focus on the digital operations of small and medium business enterprises in 2017.

The event's spotlight will be on the Indian SMB ecosystem and how digital can be a game changer for their business.

Sundar Pichai will attend the event scheduled in New Delhi at 11.00 am on Wednesday, January 4 in the presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting - Sh. Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Union Minister will talk about how the digital tools are helping Indian businesses and entrepreneurs. The media event will also be graced by the presence of Google India head Rajan Anandan. The event will also be attended by entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Pichai is expected to talk and announce Google's Digital Unlocked platform. The company's online learning tool for small businesses and startups.

The training course is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. The whole idea behind Google's upcoming event is to make emerging businesses go online.

Post the event in New Delhi, Pichai is expected to travel to IIT Kharagpur, where he will discuss his life experiences with a group of students and teachers at an event, titled 'A journey back to the past to inspire the future'. The event will take place on January 5.