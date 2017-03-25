Google Drive vs Dropbox: Which one should you use?

Mostly used cloud storage among users nowadays is Google Drive or Drop Box. We always keep a copy of our important documents or photos in cloud storage.
Among several cloud services, Dropbox and Google Drive sync files between a folder on your device and the cloud, making it easy to backup and access your files from anywhere.
Then here come's the confusion. Both have a desktop and mobile app, extensive user base. Are you confused as to which one to select?
Both the cloud services offer free storage, where Google Drive offers 15GB and Dropbox gives you up to 2GB. If you look at it, Google Drive is nice when compared to Dropbox. But in Dropbox, you can earn extra free storage referrals and by enabling camera upload on mobiles. So each referral can give you around 500MB and camera uploads up to 3GB. In terms of annual subscription, both are similar with $99 per year giving 1TB. Having said that, Google offers more flexible plans as per users wish to start from 100GB to 1TB per month. Moving on, the Google Drive is compatible with the Windows and Mac OS X on the desktop and can't be used on the desktop on Linux. In contrary, Dropbox is compatible with more platforms than Google Drive including Windows, Mac (Snow Leopard and MacOS Sierra) and Linux (Fedora and Ubuntu). Also, it is compatible with the iOS, Android, Blackberry, Kindle Fire and Windows Phone mobile and tablet platforms. SEE ALSO: Google is working on a social app that allows you to edit photos together with your friends Moving on to the security, Dropbox uses 256-bit AES, which is in turn military-grade encryption level. On the other side, Google Drive comes with a rather 128-bit AES encryption. Having said that, Google Drive has a higher 256-bit SSL encryption, when compared to Dropbox's 128-bit SSL encryption. In addition to that, both have two-step verifications as well. Google Drive can support up to 30 file types and can view image, video, audio, document, text, markup, archive, MS Office, Apple and Adobe software file types in various formats. On the other hand, Dropbox is very limited where you can preview document, presentation, spreadsheet, basic text, link, video, and audio file types in various formats. In case of editing the file, you have either download files or edit it with office online integration.
