How to make Google Chrome load pages more faster

Well, Google Chrome is one of the best browsers out there. And it also the most popular, used by more than half of the people all over the world. People use it on desktops as well as their smartphones or tablets or an iPad.

Moreover, the browser also comes with a variety of features which makes it quite easy to use and helpful in browsing online. The browser also has a real clean and minimal environment which helps all to browse easier, safer and faster.

While this browser comes with very useful options, it can however, sometimes become very slow. Multiple tabs, unnecessary extensions, and over-active plug-ins can slow down your browser.

As this can be frustrating, there are various methods to make Google Chrome faster and increase its speed.

So here are few tips on how to you can bring Chrome back under control, reduce its impact on your computer and speed up your browsing.

For Desktop

#1 Update Chrome

Chrome works faster on your computer when you're on the latest version. Update Google Chrome.

#2 Close any unused tabs

The more tabs you have open, the harder Chrome has to work. Closing unneeded tabs free up resources for your computer.

To close a tab:

• On the tab, click Close.

• For Windows, Linux and Chrome OS, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + w.

• For Mac, use the keyboard shortcut ⌘ + w.

#3 Turn off or remove unwanted extensions on your computer

Extensions are small programs you can add to Chrome on your computer that let you do more. If you're not using all your extensions, you can turn them off to speed up Chrome.

1. On your computer, open Chrome.

2. At the top-right, click More More tools Extensions.

3. To turn off an extension, untick the box next to "Enabled".

4. To delete an extension that you don't want anymore, click Remove.

#4 Turn off unwanted plugins on your computer

Plug-ins let you do more with Chrome on your computers, such as view Flash animations or PDF documents. If you're not using all your plug-ins, you can turn them off to speed up Chrome.

1. On your computer, open Chrome.

2. In the address bar, type chrome://plugins/ and press Enter.

3. To turn off plug-ins, click Disable.

#5 Make sure page prefetch is on

You can turn on network action predictions (prefetch) to make Google Chrome open web pages faster. When on, Chrome preloads the links that you might open.

1. On your computer, open Chrome.

2. At the top-right, click More Settings.

3. At the bottom, click Show advanced settings.

4. In the "Privacy" section, tick the box next to "Use a prediction service to load pages more quickly".

For Android, iOS Devices

#1 Update Chrome

Chrome works faster when you're on the latest version. Update Google Chrome.

#2 Close any unused tabs

The more tabs you have open, the harder Chrome has to work. Closing unneeded tabs free up resources for your device.

1. Open the Chrome app.

2. At the top-right, tap Switch tabs. You'll see your open Chrome tabs.

3. At the top-right of the tab that you want to close, tap Close.

• You can also swipe to close the tab.

#3 Make sure page prefetch is on

You can turn on network action predictions (prefetch) to make Google Chrome open web pages faster. When on, Chrome preloads the links that you might open.

1. On your Android device, open the Chrome app.

2. Tap More Settings.

3. Under "Advanced", tap Privacy for Android and Bandwidth for iOS.

4. In Android, tap to tick the box next to "Use a prediction service to load pages more quickly".

5. For iOS Tap Preload Web Pages.

6. Select when you want Chrome to preload links.

7. Tap Done.