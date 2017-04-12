10 things they did for the first time on the Internet; we continue doing the same

Innovators, creators, and trailblazers have always contributed to the growth of the internet and taken it to the next level. Now that the internet is an essential part of our lives in all aspects, we would have hardly thought about where it all started.

The internet is one great invention that has made a wide range of information accessible right at our fingertips. The internet comprises of many things such as videos, photos, emails, etc. that we make use of on a daily basis. Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of internet firsts that might be an eye opener for those who are curious to know the same.

First picture The internet has zillions of images now. But the first one to be uploaded to the web was that of Les Horrible Cernettes, an all-girl comedy group. The picture was taken at the backstage of a music festival hosted by CERN annually. It was photoshopped by Silvano de Gennaro, the manager of the group and saved as a GIF. First YouTube video YouTube that was started in 2005 by three PayPal employees is now one of the most popular websites and the largest video platform too. The first video posted on YouTube is a 19-second clip called "Me at the zoo". It features one of them, Jawed Karim, standing in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo. First item sold on eBay Online shopping has become a trend these days. eBay is one of the early online marketplaces and was called AuctionWeb when it was found in 1995. The very first item to be sold on this website was a broken laser point priced at $14.83. First book sold on Amazon The first book sold on Amazon that was started in 1995 was a book called Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought by Douglas Hofstadter. First email The first email was sent by Ray Tomlinson back in 1971. He is also famous for introducing the use of the @ symbol in the email addresses between the user's name and the name of the user's machine. First downloadable music It is believed that the first ones to upload a song online were Jeff Patterson and Rob Lord in early 1993. They had uploaded .MP2 audio files by a punk band called The Ugly Mugs to a file transfer protocol (FTP) portal. First live music stream Live streaming was first done on June 24, 1993 by the not-so-popular band Severe Tire Damage. It was a rock band that was made up of computer technologists from Xerox, Digital Equipment Corp., Sun, and Apple. First search engine Although search engines had been around even before the World Wide Web, the same was limited. The first full-text web search engine similar to those that exist now was WebCrawler launched in 1994. First domain name The very first domain name that was registered on the internet was "symbolics.com". The same was registered on March 15, 1985. It was done by Symbolics, a computer manufacturer that no longer exists. First website The first website came into existence in late 1990 and it was info.cern.ch. It ran on a NeXT computer at the CERN. The web page address was http://info.cern.ch/hypertext/WWW/TheProject.html. This page does not exist now, but a copy from 1992 is available on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) website.