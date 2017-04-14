List of popular technologies that Amazon brought into masses

Seattle-based, Amazon is one of the most promising companies that revolutionized the way people shop online. Nowadays, we turn to Amazon for everything. Having said that, the company’s impressive financial performance can be attributed to its founder Jeff Bezos’s aggressive expansion and growth strategy.

There are many factors that have helped the company expand markedly over the years including -- lower price, growth sales in Kindle and much more. And as per the recent report, Amazon's growth potential can make the company be the first $1 trillion business within the next five years. While Amazon is not only on the e-commerce website, it has also introduced some technologies to the masses.