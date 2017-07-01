Forget pre-GST sales, Amazon Prime Day sale to debut on July 10

Everyone has been talking about GST sales since the past few days. Almost every product category was on sale with attractive discounts and offers as the pre-GST sale was going on so long.

Though the pre-GST sales have come to an end, there seems to be no end to the online sales. We say so as Amazon has announced the dates for the next great sale. Dubbed Amazon Prime Day, this is going to be a big event for the online retailer similar to the other sales such as Cyber Monday and Black Friday those are held in other countries.

However, this is the first time that the Amazon Prime Day sale will happen in India.

So, when is the sale happening? Well, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is slated t happen on July 10 and July 11. It is a 30-hour sale and is exclusive only to the Amazon Prime members in India. The sale debuts on 6PM on July 10 and will go on for 30 hours. Most of the Amazon Prime Day sale deals might be revealed on July 9 itself so that consumers can plan what they want to buy. What the Amazon Prime members will get? During the sale, the Amazon Prime members can avail exclusive cash backs, launch offers and discounts across different product categories including smartphones. Also, there will be unlimited one-day and two-day delivery for a majority of these products during the sale. The Prime users can see original and new content on Prime Video during this period. Here are some Prime Day Sale deals Amazon has confirmed that there will be exclusive product launches from across 30 brands such as LG, Sharp, Honor, Lego, etc. It has been announced that more brands will be added to the list on July 5. The Prime members making purchases during the Amazon sale are sure to get additional discounts such as Rs. 1,100 worth MakeMyTrip voucher, up to Rs. 2,000 cash back on transactions over Rs. 5,000 using HDFC cards, up to 20% cash back on paying via Amazon Pay Balance on adding balance after June 29, etc. In addition to the Deals of the Day, there will be several Lightning Deals as well during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get to know more details about the sale from the website and register for the same from here.