The very best websites to find free and legal stock photos

Today the internet world has become very sensitive and with the growth of technology and more particularly digitization, the entire community has recognized the need for a Digital Copyright Law. While this may be the case, in recent times the awareness for copyright has increased dramatically.
Moreover, the copyright for images has become an important thing today. Images are practically being used for building a website, creating a flyer, refining presentations or for just sprucing up a project. While this may require some great photography, you might have questions like how can I avoid copyright infringement or where can I get free photos or royalty free stock photos?
SEE ALSO: How to improve PC performance on Windows 10
Well, to answer that, there are in fact a lot of websites which offer great images for free. In fact, the internet is flooded with sites where you can download images for free. You might have to go through a lot of sites until you find the right one.
So in order to help you save some time and the trouble of going through junk, here's our roundup of the very best places to find free and legal stock photos online.
So if you are searching for great online images, this is the first site you should head to. While it is also known as Free Images to most people who use it regularly, it has some of the best images you will need for almost any search. Further the site has got a robust search engine, complete with advanced search to filter your options further. The site has almost 401,700 images in its database. This site is featured among the best sites to get royalty-free stock pictures. This website snags photos from various free stock photo websites and combines them all into an easy-to-use interface. Searching is easy and you can just scroll through all of their newest or most popular photos. Most photos can be used without attribution, but Pexels does a great job of outlining exactly how you can use each photo. Plus, you don't need to sign up at Pexels to download images. Well if you want some icons to use then this is the best place to find it. Icon Finder basically has almost all the icons that you need and if you can't find an icon on Icon Finder then chances are it doesn't exist. The site currently has over 313,000 icons in almost 1,500 icon sets, this portal will get you the right icon every time. You just have to make sure you have the filter set to ‘free' and the right licensing based on your needs. Aldo the site even lets you sort the icons by size, which is quite necessary at times since some icons could be hard to find. SEE ALSO: How to turn off an iPhone without using power button This site also offers free stock photos and vectors. As such, all images and videos on AVOPIX have been released free of copyrights under Creative Commons CC0. You can download, modify, distribute, and use them royalty-free for anything you like, even in commercial applications. And guess what, attribution is not required. The site offers more than 19,000 free images and new images are added regularly. SEE ALSO: Tips and Tricks to get the most out of Google Drive Well if you know about Flickr then 500px is a very good alternative to it. The site has a beautiful catalog of photos and a robust search engine to let you narrow down images based on the different types of Creative Commons licenses. You can just choose the option you want in the drop-down filter in your search results. In addition, 500px has set up a custom page to let you understand those licenses and browse images stored under each license.
Free Images / Stock.Xchng
Pexels (Web)
Icon Finder
AVOPIX
500px
So if you are searching for great online images, this is the first site you should head to. While it is also known as Free Images to most people who use it regularly, it has some of the best images you will need for almost any search.
Further the site has got a robust search engine, complete with advanced search to filter your options further. The site has almost 401,700 images in its database.
This site is featured among the best sites to get royalty-free stock pictures. This website snags photos from various free stock photo websites and combines them all into an easy-to-use interface. Searching is easy and you can just scroll through all of their newest or most popular photos.
Most photos can be used without attribution, but Pexels does a great job of outlining exactly how you can use each photo. Plus, you don't need to sign up at Pexels to download images.
Well if you want some icons to use then this is the best place to find it. Icon Finder basically has almost all the icons that you need and if you can't find an icon on Icon Finder then chances are it doesn't exist.
The site currently has over 313,000 icons in almost 1,500 icon sets, this portal will get you the right icon every time. You just have to make sure you have the filter set to ‘free' and the right licensing based on your needs. Aldo the site even lets you sort the icons by size, which is quite necessary at times since some icons could be hard to find.
SEE ALSO: How to turn off an iPhone without using power button
This site also offers free stock photos and vectors. As such, all images and videos on AVOPIX have been released free of copyrights under Creative Commons CC0. You can download, modify, distribute, and use them royalty-free for anything you like, even in commercial applications. And guess what, attribution is not required. The site offers more than 19,000 free images and new images are added regularly.
SEE ALSO: Tips and Tricks to get the most out of Google Drive
Well if you know about Flickr then 500px is a very good alternative to it. The site has a beautiful catalog of photos and a robust search engine to let you narrow down images based on the different types of Creative Commons licenses. You can just choose the option you want in the drop-down filter in your search results.
In addition, 500px has set up a custom page to let you understand those licenses and browse images stored under each license.