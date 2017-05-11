Things that can be done using Opera's reborn browser for desktop

In an attempt to lure the users from Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, Norway-based browser brings Opera Reborn with some fresh coating and messaging capabilities. The Reborn comes with minimalistic aesthetic, incorporating a dark theme that will save your eyes from getting burned at night.

Also, the Reborn features built-in ad blocking and VPN functionality, where you can whitelist certain sites to protect them from Reborn’s ad blocking feature.

New design changes The entire layout has been updated with graphic design that gives you some sort of energy. The tabs are simplified, making it, even more, easier to locate now. New sidebar Opera's sidebar has been moved from Speed Dial to the main browser window, similar to Neon. The new sidebar will be visible by default for new users, while the current users will have the option to turn it on by flipping the switch in Speed Dial. SEE ALSO: Reliance JioFiber broadband is in trials in six cities, confirms Jio Access Facebook messenger in sidebar This browser comes with a feature, where you can add Facebook Messenger as stand alone app on the sidebar. To use it click the icon on the top of the sidebar. After you log in to the site, you can access Facebook Messenger in two ways -- you can open it in an overlay or pin it and use it side-by-side with your current tab and the second option allows you to combine online chat with a full browsing experience. Control ads effectively. Opera automatically reloads a page when toggling ad blocking on or off for that page. With this, the user will get the control over block lists including Easylist, EasyPrivacy, regional and custom lists. You can manage these things by heading on to "Manage list".