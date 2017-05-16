Things you need to know about new ransomware WannaCry

Who are all got affected with this?

Over 150 countries got affected in less than a day observing over 57,000 infections. This ransomeware has already affected high profile organization in Spain, UK, China and other countries including India. It includes clinics, hospitals UK, telecom, gas and other utility providers.

In India, 18 Police units got affected in Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. As per the report, enterprises in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai have also been affected.

