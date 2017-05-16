Things you need to know about new ransomware WannaCry

As of now, everyone knows about the ransomware attack that shook the world with malicious software attack.
So what exactly is Ransomware? Wannacry Ransomeware?
What is Ransomware?
Basically, Ransomware is a cyber attack that allows the hackers to take control of all data files or complete system that makes inaccessible until a ransom is paid.
Wannacry Ransomeware?
Wannacry is a Ransomeware that encrypts all the data files on the hacked system and asks the user to pay $300 (Rs. 19,221) to get it back. If the amount in not paid in three days, the amount will double and if suppose the affected user didn't pay after seven days, the data will get deleted.
Who are all got affected with this?
Over 150 countries got affected in less than a day observing over 57,000 infections. This ransomeware has already affected high profile organization in Spain, UK, China and other countries including India. It includes clinics, hospitals UK, telecom, gas and other utility providers.
In India, 18 Police units got affected in Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. As per the report, enterprises in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai have also been affected.
