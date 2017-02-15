Top 5 essential Wordpress Plug-ins of all time

Wordpress needs no introduction. It's by far the most feature packed platform (CMS) to create websites/blogs out there in the online world and the credit for most of the part goes to the flexibility and the level of customizations it offers to developers.

The platform's huge repository of free and paid themes and plug-ins allow developers to code dynamic websites depending upon the content and their target audience. It's relatively easy to create a website on Wordpress, however the success of your online portal depends upon the way you manage your website by utilizing the power of nifty plug-ins the platform offers.

That said, here we have created a list of top 5 Wordpress plug-ins that are essential for every online venture out there in the online world. Download and install them to manage your online venture at its best.

Yoast SEO- SEO Plug-in Search Engine Optimization is undoubtedly the most important aspect for a website and it requires a plug-in that can serve the task efficiently without any complexities. Formerly known as Worpress SEO by Yoast, the plug-in is designed to improve your site's SEO on all needed aspects. The team behind the plug-in offers step-by-step instructions to improve the SEO of your site by optimizing your pages content, images titles, meta descriptions, keywords, tags, XML sitemaps, etc. The plug-in also has a premium version that has several extra features including the option to have multiple focus keywords, a redirect manager, internet linking, social previews, premium support, etc. W3 Total Cache- Caching Plug-in Used by some of the biggest websites around the globe, W3 Total Cache is accounted as the best Wordpress plug-in for caching. It improves the SEO and user experience of a site by reducing download times via features like content delivery network (CDN) integration. It reduces page load times by creating cached HTML files resulting in increasing visitors count, improves web server performance to sustain high traffic periods, saves bandwidth, optimizes web-pages rendering and also offers browser caching, database caching, object caching, etc. Google Analytics- Traffic tracking Plug-in It goes without saying that analyzing the traffic on your website is the first and last thing you do in a day. Hence, you need to install Google Analytics, which offers significant insights about your website's performance. It allows you to track your site using the latest Google Analytics tracking code and allows you to view key Google Analytics stats in your WordPress install. The plug-in offers in-depth page reports and in-depth post reports, is fully customizable through options and hooks and also allows advanced data collection using custom dimensions and events. The Google Analytics report offers insights about real-time number of visitors, real-time acquisition channels, real-time traffic sources details, and more right at one place. Wordfence Security- Security Plug-in Next in our list is Wordfence Security plug-in that makes sure your website is secure from online attacks. With features like Firewall, malware scan, blocking, live traffic, login security & more, the plug-in has crossed the mark of 22 million downloads worldwide. The plug-in also features a premium version that offers a Premium API key that gives you features such as country blocking, scheduled scans, password auditing, real-time updates to the threat defense feed, two-factor authentication, etc. Besides, the team behind the pug-in also checks if your website IP address is being used to Spamvertize. It is a must download for website owners out there in the online world. Social Warfare- Social Sharing Plug-in Last but not the least, integrating social media sharing buttons has become an integral part of owning and managing a website. A social sharing plug-in will help you drive more traffic by giving your readers the ability to quickly share the blog posts you create on their social networking platforms. Social Warfare is one such plug-in that is compatible with almost all the Wordpress themes and supports all the popular social networks out there. The plug-in is customizable, offers floating share buttons and even supports add-ons. Verdict We have tried to give you the best options available in the five most important categories of managing a website. Do let us know in comments if you need any more feature-packed Wordpress plug-ins for your online venture.