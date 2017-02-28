Cool YouTube hacks you should have known earlier

Despite the competition, YouTube is the premier video site for now. Everyday, numerous videos get upload to this website, and there are a staggering number of people relying on this service to make a living.

With the massive amount of videos on the site, it is possible to find anything that is needed from the same. For instance, you can get to know how to prepare your favorite delicacy, how to click a great macro photo, and more.

But, have you ever though of tweaking the video platform to your advantage? To your surprise, you can do this with just a few hacks. Here, we have jotted down some cool YouTube hacks that can help you get a better experience by just tweaking the URL. Do check these out!

Download a YouTube audio/video If you want to download just the audio of the YouTube video you are watching, you need to know that this task is pretty simple. All you need to do is just replace "youtube" in the URL to "listentoyoutube". If it is the video that you want to download for a presentation or soemthing else that won't need the audio, you can do it by replacing "youtube" with "ssyoutube" in the URL. Bypass age/country restrictions The age and region specific restriction on YouTube videos are quite annoying. You can bypass these with simple tweaks to the URL. If it is the age restriction that you want to defeat, you can replace "youtube" in the URL with "nsfwyoutube". A normal YouTube link looks like http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxxx. Now, to remove the country specific restriction, you need to copy the "xxxx" string at the end of the URL and paste it in such a way that it looks like http://www.youtube.com/v/xxxx. Skip the annoying ads The ads that keep playing before videos are tiresome. Of course, YouTube is planning to kill them, but you can skip the same for now by replacing "youtube" in the URL with "youtubeskip". Also Read: YouTube to finally stop showing those unskippable 30 seconds ad Convert video into GIF Did you know that you can convert a YouTube video into a GIF? Well, you can make a GIF out of the video, edit the same, and download it by replacing "youtube" with "gifyoutube". Look a video or lineup all videos in a channel To play a specific video on loop, you need to replace the word "youtube" in the link with "listenonrepeat". This way, the video will play on loop without any intervention. If you want all the videos upload on a YouTube channel at a stretch, you need to add "&list=UL" to the link of any video on the channel. This will create a meta playlist of all the videos in the chronological order.