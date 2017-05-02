LogMeIn: How password management tools improve security

We are living in an era where everything is cloud based. Including the mail services which we use on daily basis makes use of cloud computing technology.

For example, if you are a Gmail user, then you can access files and applications which are hosted by Google from any device using the internet. But as this kind of technology keeps evolving, the necessity to secure the data over internet becomes the most important aspect to deal with. In such cases, the concept of cloud security and services comes into existence.

There are lots of tools developed by security companies which can be used to secure your cloud data further. One such tool is developed by LastPass, now acquired by LogMeIn. As we are moving into an era of autonomous digital, password management tools ensure that all data is protected at both the personal as well as enterprise level.

LastPass is one good example of such password management tool which allows the users to generate and manage strong passwords for every website they create a profile in, so they do not have to remember them, and it also protects user data using strong encryption algorithms.

In this tool, the data is encrypted with AES-256 bit encryption. This tool is also available as an extension to many web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari and much more. One can make use of such software to have a secure transaction over the internet.

For more information, you can watch an exclusive interview with Mr. Rahul Sharma, the Managing Director of LogMeIn.