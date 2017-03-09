Most useful websites for Photographers and Designers

Most of the time, photographers and designers rely on software tools to make their work done. Sometimes, those packages may not have all the tools required to handle their job. In such cases, few free websites will be of use to perform such task with not much struggle.

There are quite a lot of websites offering this kind of helping hand for them. Among this plethora of websites, we have picked up few for you, depending on their features, to make your photography output better.

Adobe Color Adobe Color will be very useful when you are working with different combinations of colors. It not only gives you the color ideas but also helps you to extract colors from photographs. You can even save your theme for easy access by creating an account in Adobe Color CC. PicMonkey PicMonkey is an image editing site which allows you to edit your pics and create collages online. You can start editing your photos by creating an account using facebook or Gmail. It is said to be a better image editor with easy to use tool. Sumo Paint Sumo Paint is an excellent layer-based image editor found online. Images of your interest can be edited here and saved on your hard drive or to the cloud. Unsplash If you need any image for certain purposes, you can search the most popular photos on Unsplash. One can use it for free under their license. Zoom Hub Zoom Hub will be useful to view your high-resolution images in any device. It lets you share and view images seamlessly. One can also experiment it by using their demo in the website.