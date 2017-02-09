3GPP launches logo for ultra-fast 5G technology

On one hand where telecom industry is focusing on proper deployment of 4G services, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has now officially unveiled a new logo for 5G network. The new logo is quite familiar with the 4G. However, the waves are now green instead of red.

According to the company press release, "The idea is to keep a familiar design aspect with the use of plain black text and textured waves, but to make the logo stronger and sharper - ready for use on the new radio and next generation core specifications for 5G."

While commenting on the permissions required to use this particular logo, the 3GPP statement read, "The permission to use the 3GPP 5G logo does not involve or imply any certification by the partners in 3GPP or the 3GPP community that the products or services of manufacturers or service providers actually comply with the 3GPP specifications.

It is intended simply and only to provide a basis of reference for users, network operators and other manufacturers and service providers."

However, 5G is quite far from launch and it is expected to come out in 2020 but it was reported earlier that companies like Nokia Networks was in talks with telecom operators in India to begin trials of 5G networks in the country.

In fact, it was reported earlier that Nokia has already started testing 5G connectivity, in partnership with operators in other countries like the US, South Korea and Japan.