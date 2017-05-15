5G may soon take over 4G technology; Kathrein opens RCE centre in India

A leading international specialist for reliable, high-quality communication technologies, Kathrein is now expanding their activity in the Asia-Pacific region by opening a new regional customer experience centre in Bengaluru.

Regarding their new location setup, Anton Kathrein, CEO of the Kathrein Group says, "The location in Bengaluru is very important for our future growth in the significant APAC region. At the new premises, we are showcasing our unique technology competence and our full range of specialist solutions and services."

This new centre also offers the opportunity to talk about the trends and future topics such as 5G and autonomous driving with customers. When Gizbot asked about upcoming 5G technologies, Ashwini Bakshi, who steers Kathrein's regional business from Singapore says, "Indeed we are already prepared. We are working on field proven operation tested 5G technologies."

He adds,"Once the standardization is complete, once the spectrum is available, the deployments can begin. So, it may take just two to three years for this technology to come into limelight."

But they say to deploy this technology, they may have to face some challenges which are largely concentrated around the spectrum. Other than spectrum, the challenge to be addressed is site availability such as where to deploy it since it requires new and more infrastructure.

Other problem is power and also the quality of the power availability. Man power being the another issue to be faced, but the company says Gizbot that they don't have to face such problems in the Indian market. According to the company, 'Affordability, availability, accessibility' are the three important equations for technology adoptions in India.

The company says that the Indian government is encouraging mobility, faster networks, and the next generation infrastructure which help the country in economic growth. Now, it is our turn to wait and see how this new technology will wipe off the history created by its predecessor 4G.