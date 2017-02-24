Airtel Payments Bank crosses 150,000 savings accounts mark in West Bengal

Airtel Payments Bank has recently announced that it has opened over 150,000 savings accounts in West Bengal since its launch in January 2017.

The company claims that approximately 70 percent of these accounts have been opened in rural areas thereby, contributing to financial inclusion in the State.

Shashi Arora, MD & CEO - Airtel Payments Bank said, "We are pleased with the encouraging response our services have received from customers across West Bengal. Given Airtel's deep distribution reach across the State, we have been able to take our banking services to unbanked regions. We will continue to build on this momentum and contribute to financial inclusion in the State."

The company has also announced its partnership with leading retail outlets such as Spencers, Khadims, Manyavar, Bazaar Kolkata, Aarambagh, Foodmart, Bhojohori Manna, and Balaram Mullick & Radharam Mullick will be the few services in West Bengal that accept payment via Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank is not charging any processing fee from its customers and merchants partners for digital transactions, thereby encouraging them to adopt cashless payments.

Besides, Airtel is also working on to bring five million partners who accept the payment via Airtel Payments Bank including small kirana stores, grocers, pharmacies, restaurants, etc. Currently, Airtel claims that over one million merchants are accepting payment via Airtel integrates its Airtel Payments Bank into the latest update of MyAirtel app.