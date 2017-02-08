Alibaba may offer free internet in India soon Seeks Wi-Fi providers’ partnership

China's major e-commerce company - Alibaba is planning to provide free internet in India and is in talks with telecom operators as well as Wi-Fi providers, according to a Business insider report.

"We will definitely look at the opportunity to work together with service providers or even some Wi-Fi providers. We are trying to offer lower cost data to users and better connectivity, even free of cost connectivity. Wi-Fi providers and other players can be potential and we are in talk," Jack Huang, President of Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business told Business Insider India.

It seems that the company is still working on the plans and is still in talks with "potential partners." The Chinese company is considering providing free Internet services to states that have connectivity problems.

"We actually think in geographic way because in India not every state is suffering from connectivity problem so we will focus more on providing this kind of services to states that are suffering more and also we will have comprehensive analysis on already existing consumers who will actually need this kind of service," added Huang.

With UC Web, Alibaba group had recently announced Rs 2 billion worth investment in India and Indonesia in the next two years and planning to hire over 30,000 bloggers and other content developers.

This is not the first time that any international company is trying in hands for providing free internet in India. Facebook had also launched its internet.org and then Free Basic initiatives in the country but both failed due to regulations.

However, Google in partnership with RailTel, a communications arm of the Indian Railways, successfully completed Internet connectivity at 100 railway stations to offer free data services to passengers and plans to scale this initiative to 400 stations.

Also new entrant Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio is currently providing free services including data to all consumers as part of its 'Happy new year' plan till the end of March.

With aforementioned "free-internet" success or strategy apparent in the contemporary Indian tech trends, it will definitely be an interesting scene to witness the new venture by Alibaba group for the same objective (free-internet).

