Amazon announces a contest where you could win a brand new Honor 6X

Well Amazon India, one of the popular e-commerce sites is now holding a contest where you could win a brand new Honor 6X smartphone. While the details are yet to be revealed about the contest, the company has announced on its Twitter handle that it will be an exciting contest and that you shouldn't miss this chance to win the smartphone.

UPDATE: The details of the contest seem to have been revealed. You can check it HERE.

Honor had launched the device on 24 January and the smartphone does come with interesting features at an affordable price. However, the key highlight of the smartphone is its dual cameras and the company further boasts that it provides a DSLR feel while capturing the images.

Don't miss out on the chance to win #Honor6X phones! An exciting contest is coming your way, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Q8JTBsAkly — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) January 30, 2017

Having said that, the Honor 6X is an Amazon exclusive. And with the introduction of the contest, the e-commerce company could be playing out a clever marketing strategy to promote the device. On the other hand, as the smartphone will go on sale from 2 February, this contest could help boost the sales of the device.

