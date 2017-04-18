Amazon Fire TV to be launched today at Rs. 1,999: What we know so far

The consumption of online TV content has increased a lot in India in the recent times. With this increase, the giants in this segment such as Amazon and Netflix will definitely try their best to cash in on this segment.

India is the second largest online market with more than 460 million internet users. It is possible for companies to introduce customized services and products to make the most out of the internet users in India. It can be said that Amazon is striving hard to get benefited from the growth of internet in the country.

We say so as Amazon recently launched the Prime Video service that deals with online video streaming in India. Now, it is all geared up to announce the Fire TV over here. Amazon has already send out media invites for an event slated to happen today. At this event, the Amazon Fire TV is believed to be launched in India. There are rumors since long that Amazon will launch its hardware in the country.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

What's the Amazon Fire TV? Amazon Fire TV is nothing but a TV streaming stick that was launched in 2014. The latest model is inbuilt with Alexa, the voice-controlled digital assistant. It is a plug-and-play device that has to be plugged into the TV to stream any content on the big screen. While there is no clarity on whether the Alexa-powered Fire TV will be released in India today, the Indian users have the potential to embrace recent AI developments. This makes us beleive that the newest model will be launched. Amazon Fire TV specs The Amazon Fire TV comes bundled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of default memory capacity. The latest model of this device has a quad-core processor under its hood. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Dolby 5.1 output, support for optional game controller, HEVC and up to 1080p output. Likely to be competitively priced The Amazon Fire TV is beleived to be priced at Rs. 1,999 despite the fact that there is no official confirmation regarding the same. If this turns out to be true, it will be a challenger to the Google Chromecast priced at Rs. 3,999 and Apple TV priced at Rs. 13,500. Benefit for Amazon Prime service The launch of the Amazon Fire TV might place the company in a better position in the country's online content and streaming market. Services like Hotstar and Netflix are dominating this segment of the country for now. Amazon Prime Video is expected to be taken to the next level with the launch of the Fire TV.