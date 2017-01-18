Amazon Prime Video services might be made available on trains in India

Amazon is in talks with the Indian Railways for distribution of Amazon Prime's content in premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto.

Online video streaming market in India is becoming more prominent with the likes of Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Netflix offering a vast collection of video content to the consumers.

Likewise, India also has a stable internet connection these days and internet service providers are offering more data on FUPs. As a result, the crowd has made a swift shift to online streaming services. People can watch any video at home or wherever they are using their smartphones as these services are provided through the mobile apps also.

While online video streaming has been made easily accessible there will be further developments in this sphere.

Amazon Prime Video services might be made available on trains in India

As such, according to the latest report from the Economic Times, Amazon is in talks with the Indian Railways for distribution of Amazon Prime's content in premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto.

If the deal is finalized then travelers onboard such trains will be able to watch Hollywood, Bollywood and even television shows that are part of Amazon Prime's video-on-demand streaming service.

The report further states that executives from Amazon Prime have already held three-four meetings with railway officials. The two parties could finalize the deal at the next meeting which is expected to take place in Bengaluru within a fortnight.

A senior railway official has also disclosed that Amazon has proposed to distribute the Amazon Prime content in their premium trains through local Wi-Fi. However, the user will not be able to use this Wi-Fi connection to surf the internet. The official further added that a distribution box would be installed inside coaches which will be updated regularly. Passengers will be able to consume content on their own devices.

Amazon has not revealed anything as of now and has stated that the company did comment on its future plans.

