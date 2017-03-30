Android users will reportedly spend more money on apps than iOS users

As per a new report, Android users will end up spending $41 billion in total on apps and subscriptions this year, topping the amount of money Apple customers spend. However, Apple would still be the one with the most dominant single app store, says the analyst firm, App Annie.

Reportedly, though Apple's App Store earned $34 billion, Android apps managed to collect $27 billion in 2016. Google has its own Google Play but there are many third-party app stores for devices running on the Android operating system. The report also found that revenues for Google Play and third-party Android offerings would be around $21 billion in Google Play revenues and $20 billion for others.

The reason behind this could be that the number of people use android run devices is more than iOS users.

According to Danielle Levitas, Senior Vice President of research for App Annie, it can be expected that Android would outplace iOS as the ratio between android users and iOS devices worldwide is 5-to-1.

"So there's much room for movement and while this shift might happen in 2017, ultimately, we forecast the App Store remaining the most lucrative store in the next five years," he added.

A market research firm named Gartner found out in a study that in the year 2016, over 80 percent of the smartphone market share was owned by Android and iOS had only 17.7 percent of the market share. Interestingly, despite that Apple routinely earn a huge profit across the globe by selling its devices.