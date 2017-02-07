Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and others file legal brief against Trump's travel ban

Technology giants, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter and Uber have filed a legal brief opposing the administration's travel ban, a media report said.

"The move represents a rare coordinated action across a broad swath of the industry -- about a hundred companies in total -- and demonstrates the depth of animosity toward the Trump ban," The Washington Post reported on Monday.

The brief was filed with the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which is expected to rule within a few days on an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order putting the entry ban on hold.

The brief comes at the end of a week of nationwide protests against the plan as well as a flurry of activity in Silicon Valley -- a region that has many immigrants who are responsible for many innovations in the world.

Companies backing the filing also include Lyft, Pinterest, Yelp, Square, Reddit, Kickstarter, Github, Glassdoor, Box, Mozilla, Dropbox, Twilio, Zynga, Medium, Pinterest, and Salesforce, the report said.

On Monday, Elon Musk's Tesla and Space X also joined the legal brief. However, Amazon appears to have stayed out.

The filing said that the entry ban, which barred individuals from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for at least 90 days and suspended the US refugee programme, was discriminatory.

IANS