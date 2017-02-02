Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter and others draft a joint letter opposing Trump's immigration ban

Since the past few days, the immigration ban that Donald Trump, the U.S. President brought out has been talked about by everyone and concerning immigrants living over there. Following the protests staged by Google employees, Apple, Google, Uber, Facebook, and a few other companies are all set to go to the next level to show their opposition against Trump's new immigration order.

These companies are prepping a formal letter opposing Trump's temporary ban against those visiting the U.S. from seven Muslim countries. Tech companies are not on leading this effort but also trying to get the other industries involved in the matter, say sources. Going by a report on Recode, this is the first joint effort taken by all these companies against the travel orders that Trump has imposed.

On Friday, Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on the travelers visiting the U.S, from seven Muslim countries and refugee settlements. Since then, Trump is facing opposition from thousands of people protesting against the ban.

The Silicon Valley has many companies that were founded by either first or second generation immigrants. Eventually, the bigwigs such as Mark Zuckerberg, Time Cook, Sundar Pichai, Sergey Brin, and others are opposing this ban. Twitter has also joined the opposition and has tweeted that it has been built by the immigrants of all religions and will definitely support them.

