Apple shares new demos of its proposed WebGPU browser engine

Earlier this year, Apple has initiated the process of creating a new GPU on the Web community group to focus more towards powerful graphics on the web. As a result, the WebGPU standard proposed by Apple is more of Object-Oriented than WebGPU, and also allows the developers to create and store objects that represent the state.

This reduces the work that needs to be done during a drawing operation, as the objects can process a broader set of information. Apple on its WebKit blog announced the prototype and demos, describing the new feature comes as part of the Safari Technology Preview version.

In case, if you want to try WebGPU demos, you can head on to Apple’s WebKit blog. You will see four examples such as Triangle, Spinning Cube, Animating Cube and a Shadertoy.

If you are going to try the demo, you must enable WebGPU in the developer Menu and use Apple’s Safari Technology Preview. In order to enable that option In Safari, first make sure the Developer Menu is visible (Preferences → Advanced), then Develop → Experimental Features → Enable WebGPU.

