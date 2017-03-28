Apple veteran joining Oculus to lead VR team

It looks like Mark Zuckerberg wants the company to rule future of virtual reality as they plan to hire a well-known veteran of Apple, Michael Hillman. According to a Bloomberg report, he will lead the VR product roadmap for Oculus as head of VR hardware. A spokesperson from Oculus said that Hillman will be working closely with Oculus COO Hans Hartmann.

Hillman, having 15 years of work experience at Apple, worked on products such as the iMac. He worked in the engineering and design department. His LinkedIn profile says that he worked in a confidential hardware project in his last four years at Apple. His name is also listed as an inventor on a few of Apple patents. Hillman joined an autonomous vehicle startup called Zoox after leaving Apple in 2015.

Since the past few months, Oculus has been getting closer with its parent company Facebook. From now on, the virtual reality company will report directly to an executive in Zuckerberg's inner circle.

As Hillman will be joining Oculus as the head of VR hardware, it should be noted that the company has already given us prototypes that are quite different compared to the current Mobile/PC-based org structure.

At the last years' OC3 developer's conference, the company gave press reviews of its wirelessly tracked all-in-one prototype headset known as "Santa Cruz". An Oculus executive said that a different team outside of the PC-based hardware division will be developing the company's standalone headset.

The current virtual reality device of the company, the Oculus Rift headset was launched last year with a price tag of $599.